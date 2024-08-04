Injured Pedri remains on track for La Liga kick off

Barcelona are hopeful over a timely injury return for midfield star Pedri.

After suffering a knee injury in the quarter finals of Euro 2024 the 21-year-old eventually missed Spain’s final victory over England.

Initial reports hinted at an eight week absence, but his return date was then moved forward, following tests back in Barcelona.

Barcelona will receive compensation from UEFA due to the injury being suffered at an international tournament but their priority is focused on getting Pedri back on the pitch.

With Pedri working on a specific training programme, he is confident of being ready for Barcelona’s first game of the season, as they open the campaign against Valencia on August 17.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Pedri is working on his fitness back in his native Tenerife, and his rehabilitation is on track.

If everything remains smooth, he should be in the squad at the Estadio Mestalla, but a lack of match action may prevent a start.