Former Barcelona player considering move to buy Espanyol

A couple of weeks ago, Martin Braithwaite joined Brazilian club Gremio, having taken the decision to leave Espanyol as a free agent. Braithwaite scored 22 goals for Los Pericos last season, which helped them to secure immediate promotion back to La Liga – despite this, he walked away.

Braithwaite was unhappy with the treatment he received from Espanyol’s hierarchy, and this was one of the reasons for his departure. It’s also one of the reasons that he is now considering whether to launch an attempt to buy the club he used to play for, as reported by Marca.

Braithwaite, who also played for Espanyol’s bitter rivals Barcelona, is one of the richest footballers in the world. He owns a real estate business company in the US, a restaurant in Gava and a clothing line, and the funds he has received from these over the years could now allow him to own Los Pericos.

Espanyol are currently owned by Chinese toy car maker Rastar Group, and its billionaire chairman Chen Yansheng. If Braithwaite gets his way, this may not be the case for too much longer.