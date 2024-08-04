Fenerbahce devise “secret plan” to sign Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona will need to start making sales if they are to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the summer. Numerous candidates have been mentioned as possible departees, but at this stage, no one is particularly close to leaving aside from Oriol Romeu, who will only be re-joining Girona on loan.

Vitor Roque, Raphinha and Ferran Torres are perhaps the likeliest candidates to be sold, especially with deals wanted for Dani Olmo and Nico Williams. Aside from this trio, Ilkay Gundogan could also be on the chopping block, despite having also signed from Manchester City last summer.

According to Diario AS, Gundogan is a target for Fenerbahce, who are devising a “secret plan” to sign the Barcelona midfielder. The report states that the Turkish giants are preparing to submit a contract proposal in the coming weeks.

Losing Gundogan would be unadvisable for Barcelona, given that they are already short of options in defensive midfielder. Furthermore, the German’s leadership and influence in the dressing room would be a major loss, so it would surely be more wise to consider other possible departees.