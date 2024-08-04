Defensive star frustrated at missing out on Atletico Madrid transfer

Feyenoord star David Hancko has opened up on frustration at failing to secure a move to Atletico Madrid.

Defence remains a key area of focus for Los Rojiblancos despite the arrival of Spanish international Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad.

Despite hope of making progress with Hancko this week, so far that has not been the case.

Hancko has expressed a clear desire to make the switch, but Marca say Atletico Madrid hoped for more openness to compromise from Feyenoord with the Dutch giants standing firm on their €35m demands.

With little movement on a deal, Atletico Madrid are prepared to walk away from negotiations, and Hancko is irritated at missing out on his dream transfer.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, but what I can do is just improve on the pitch. I didn’t like how the media said my head was turned because of the salary Atletico would have offered; that’s not true”, he said.

🚨David Hancko is frustrated by Feyenoord blocking his move to Atletico Madrid https://t.co/9vHkZaLiBc — Football España (@footballespana_) August 4, 2024

“I have a great contract here. For me, it’s not about money. I understand that Feyenoord is demanding more money from Atletico, this isn’t something in my hands. It’s not a punishment if I stay at Feyenoord, I love this club.”

Atletico Madrid have headed off for two preseason games, in Hong Kong and Sweden, with a deal unlikely to be revived in that window.

If Feyenoord do not lower their asking price, Hancko will remain in the Netherlands, with Le Normand starting the campaign as the club’s sole defensive signing.