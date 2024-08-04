David de Gea return edges closer as former Spain goalkeeper set for new contract talks

David de Gea has been a free agent for over 12 months, following his departure from Manchester United upon the expiry of his most recent contract. He’s been in the wilderness since last July, although he could now be in line for a return to football before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

De Gea’s situation has twisted and turned in recent weeks. He was in talks with Genoa, but that move broke down. Most recently, he’s emerged as an option for Fiorentina, although initial discussions concluded that the 33-year-old’s wage demands were “unacceptable”.

Despite this, Alfredo Pedulla has now reported that new talks between de Gea and Fiorentina are to take place in the next 24-48 hours. The former Atletico Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, who has already received multiple proposals, is prioritising a move to Florence.

It remains to be seen whether de Gea does earn a return to football before the end of the summer. It’s likely that he would be required to significant reduce financial demands in order for him to do so in Europe.