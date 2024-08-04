Carlo Ancelotti confirms Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid debut date

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Kylian Mbappe will make his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14.

Los Blancos are currently away on a preseason tour of the USA ahead of the new campaign.

Despite losing their opening two matches in North America, Ancelotti is unconcerned by results, as he looks to build up player fitness.

Ancelotti’s team take on Chelsea on August 7 in North Carolina, before heading back to Spain, and travelling on to the final in Warsaw a week later.

Mbappe was not included in the USA squad, as part of his agreement on an extended summer break, following France’s run to the semi finals of Euro 2024.

The plan to offer him a club debut against Atalanta remains on track as indicated by Ancelotti.

“Mbappe can obviously play in the Super Cup from the start. Jude Bellingham too and others. They are prepared, they have followed a plan and will all play”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Alongside a trip to the Polish capital, Real Madrid will open their La Liga title defence on August 18, away at Mallorca.