Bayern Munich confirm imminent departure of 22-year-old forward, Girona and Valencia favourites to secure agreement

Seven months after leaving Granada, Bryan Zaragoza is set to leave Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old winger has struggled to adapt to life in Bavaria during his early stages there, and with increased competition now in Vincent Kompany’s squad, the decision has been taken to send him on loan.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Zaragoza will be loaned out during the 2024-25 season.

“When we look at the wings, it could be that Bryan might have a harder time getting a lot of playing time with us. We appreciate that he shows commitment and says, ‘I want to develop further and become a real Bayern player, but that will be difficult here if I’m not even in the squad.’ Therefore, we are trying to find the right loan for him.”

Florian Plettenburg has reported that a return to La Liga could be on the cards for Zaragoza. At this stage, Girona and Valencia are the leading candidates to secure his services.

Zaragoza would be major asset for either club. Girona want another winger alongside Bryan Gil to compete for the spot vacated by Savio, while Valencia need more quality options in attack. It remains to be seen where the one-time capped Spain international ends up by the end of the summer.