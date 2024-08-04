Barcelona starlet turns down second approach from Saudi Pro League champions

There’s little doubt that Vitor Roque’s future at Barcelona is very uncertain. After a difficult first few months in Catalonia, the club’s sporting department appears desperate to cut ties with the teenage forward, who was reduced to a 13-minute cameo during Sunday’s El Clasico showdown in New Jersey.

Barcelona see Roque as their best chance for a big-money sale. They’ve been pining for Al Hilal to make an approach, and in recent weeks, that has happened twice. On the first occasion, Roque turned the reigning Saudi Pro League champions down, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that he has done so again recently.

Vitor Roque has again rejected an approach from Al Hilal in the last 24/48 hours. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2024

Roque is determined to remain at Barcelona, but if he were to leave, it would not be to Saudi Arabia. This is bad news for those at the Catalan club that want a sale to happen, as it’s unlikely that no other teams would be able to pay as much as Al Hilal would.