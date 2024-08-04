Barcelona star with €3m asking price unsure on future – “The club hasn’t told me anything”

One of the most impressive players on the pitch during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in New Jersey was Alex Valle. Despite being a natural left-back, the 20-year-old was utilised on the right side of defence by Hansi Flick, and he played a major part in both goals.

Valle’s cross allowed Robert Lewandowski to set up Pau Victor for Barcelona’s opener, and he provided the assist himself for the second. In all, it was a very strong performance from Valle, and it comes at a crucial time in his career.

Earlier this week, Valle’s release clause dropped to €3m as a result of him not being registered as a first team player. So far, no efforts have been made by Barcelona to agree a new contract, with his current deal ending next summer. Speaking after El Clasico, he admitted to being uncertain about his future.

“I’m enjoying the tour without thinking too much. The truth is that I think that does not depend on me. The club hasn’t told me anything yet.”

Álex Valle: "My future? The club haven't told me anything yet. I'm enjoying the tour." Via @Mariio_RB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2024

As things stand, Valle is competing with Gerard Martin to be backup to Alejandro Balde for the 2024-25 season. He did his chances of winning that battle, and thus staying at Barcelona, no harm with his display in El Clasico.