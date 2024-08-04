Barcelona stance on future of preseason sensation Pau Victor revealed

Barcelona are still looking to make some money in the transfer market in order to be able to bring in a big signing, which looks as if it will be Dani Olmo if they get their way. While Culers have been excited by the form of Pau Victor up front during their preseason tour in the USA, there has been some suggestion he might not remain at the club.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Barca Atletic, and was their top scorer during their run to the promotion play-off final. Despite Barcelona allowing their buy option to expire, in mid-July they agreed a €2.5m deal with Girona to sign him permanently.

Barcelona are intensifying negotiations for Dani Olmo. The coming days are extremely important to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig. @Benayadachraf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2024

The plan for Victor was not entirely clear, with many feeling he was ready to move up a level from Spain’s third tier, and certainly a goal against Manchester City and a brace against Real Madrid have spiked optimism that he might even be useful for the senior side. Others have been wondering if having him showcased might lead to a more lucrative offer for him this summer.

However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that they do not want to sell Victor as things stand. Manager Hansi Flick had told the press that the door was ‘always open’ to the first team after the friendly Clasico in the US, and with Vitor Roque heavily linked with an exit, it looks as if he might have a shot at becoming Robert Lewandowski’s back-up this season.