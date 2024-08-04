Barcelona convinced that big-money signing will happen this summer

Barcelona are determined to make at least one big-money signing this summer. They had hoped for Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, although it seems much more likely that it will only be the latter, if anyone at all. However, despite agreeing personal terms with Olmo, it’s far from certain that he will return to Catalonia.

Barcelona have already had two offers rejected by RB Leipzig, who have re-iterated that they will not sell Olmo for any less than €60m, plus add-ons. So far, this amount has not been reached by the Catalan giants, whose third offer – which has not yet been responded to – included an upfront payment of €55m.

Despite having no luck so far in their negotiations with Leipzig, MD have reported that Barcelona are convinced that Olmo will be their player by the end of the summer. They are also hoping to receive positive news on the matter in the next seven days.

Barcelona are very optimistic that Dani Olmo will join. There could be news next week. @ffpolo, @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2024

Olmo is very keen to make his return to Barcelona this summer. At this stage, it does appear more likely than not that a deal will be done, although it must also be said that there’s no guarantee of La Liga agreeing to Olmo’s prospective registration – no return to the 1:1 rule has been orchestrated yet.