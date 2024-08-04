Atletico Madrid rest Antoine Griezmann for preseason tour

Atletico Madrid headed off for two preseason friendlies with Antoine Griezmann remaining in Spain.

Los Rojiblancos take on local side Kitchee on August 7 before heading to Gothenburg to face Juventus four days later.

The games form the second part of their preseason preparations with two domestic based games ahead of the trip.

However, on the back of a busy summer of international action, Diego Simeone is still recovering players into his panel.

Griezmann is one of the last players to return, after France reaching the semi finals of Euro 2024, but the call has been made to rest him.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone opted to keep Griezmann on a tailored training programme back in Madrid, with injuries from last season also a concern.

With Spain winning Euro 2024, new signing Robin Le Normand is also omitted, as he trains alongside Griezmann, plus the returning Argentina stars.

Alexander Sorloth has travelled, alongside potential departure Joao Felix, as talks with Aston Villa continue.