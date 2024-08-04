Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid “have done everything possible” to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

In the next 24 hours, it should be known whether or not Conor Gallagher will become an Atletico Madrid player. A deal has already been agreed with Chelsea, and the finalising of personal terms is the only obstacle facing Los Colchoneros in their bid to sign their leading midfielder target.

On Saturday, Chelsea held new contract talks with Gallagher, as they aim to convince him to remain in west London. Atleti also spoke to the 24-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that those discussions were fruitful.

Furthermore, Matteo Moretto has stated that Atleti are confident that they will sign Gallagher. Their belief is that they have done everything possible to ensure that he arrives at the Metropolitano in the coming days.

The next few hours will be key to understanding where Gallagher will be playing his football during the 2024-25 season. Atletico Madrid continue pushing to secure an affirmative answer – a response should arrive imminently.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Chelsea Conor Gallagher
La Liga - Club News