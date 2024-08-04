Atletico Madrid “have done everything possible” to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

In the next 24 hours, it should be known whether or not Conor Gallagher will become an Atletico Madrid player. A deal has already been agreed with Chelsea, and the finalising of personal terms is the only obstacle facing Los Colchoneros in their bid to sign their leading midfielder target.

On Saturday, Chelsea held new contract talks with Gallagher, as they aim to convince him to remain in west London. Atleti also spoke to the 24-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that those discussions were fruitful.

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand Atlético Madrid held positive talks with Conor Gallagher today! Chelsea and Atlético are working to get his green light, all parties confident but there are still some details to clarify. Chelsea would get €40m fee and they hope to get it done soon. ⏳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/aAdE2LmGw4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2024

Furthermore, Matteo Moretto has stated that Atleti are confident that they will sign Gallagher. Their belief is that they have done everything possible to ensure that he arrives at the Metropolitano in the coming days.

El Atlético cree que ha hecho todo lo posible para fichar a Conor Gallagher y la decisión del futbolista inglés está al caer. El acuerdo con el Chelsea es total y, tras las últimas conversaciones entre las partes, hay confianza por parte de los rojiblancos. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 4, 2024

The next few hours will be key to understanding where Gallagher will be playing his football during the 2024-25 season. Atletico Madrid continue pushing to secure an affirmative answer – a response should arrive imminently.