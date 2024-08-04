Atletico Madrid could make breakthrough in deal for Manchester City star next week

Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Alexander Sorloth on Saturday, but he’s not the only attacker that club bosses are planning to add to Diego Simeone’s squad for the 2024-25 season and beyond. Julian Alvarez is also high on the list of prioritises for Los Colchoneros, and recently, they have advanced their interest in the Manchester City star.

A €60m offer is being readied by Atleti. Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race, and while they can offer a better financial package for club and player, Alvarez’s preferred destination is reported to be the Spanish capital.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking in CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, has provided an update on the Alvarez situation.

“Next week could be very important for the future of Julian Alvarez. I told you guys in June and also July that after the Olympics the plan was for the player’s agent and Manchester City to have an important meeting to discuss Alvarez’s future. Man City have always wanted to keep the World Cup winner, but now the situation is getting tense.

“Alvarez wants to explore all his options and has not given the green light to stay at City for the new season. His agent has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain since June and also with Atletico Madrid.

“The meeting between Alvarez’s agent and Manchester City next week is going to be crucial to this story. The main factor will be the player’s price and how much City will accept for the player. Once this is understood, PSG and the other interested clubs will make their decision to move, so let’s see what happens next week.”

There’s no doubt that Alvarez would be a top addition for Atletico Madrid, and he would certainly soften the blow of Antoine Griezmann’s inevitable departure in the next couple of years. However, doing a deal will be very tricky, especially so given the finances that would be in play.