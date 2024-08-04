Atletico Madrid agree €30m deal to sign Conor Gallagher alternative

Atletico Madrid continue to wait on an answer from Conor Gallagher, for whom they have agreed a €40m deal with Chelsea. The 24-year-old is expected to decide in the next 24 hours, but in the meantime, Los Colchoneros have been making further moves.

Javi Guerra has been identified by Atleti as a Plan B alternative to Gallagher, and club bosses are clearly not prepared to waste any time in the event that they are rejected by the Chelsea midfielder. As reported by Hector Gomez, a deal has been agreed between Atleti and Valencia for the 21-year-old rising star.

Atleti have agreed to pay a total package of €30m (€25m fixed, €5m add-ons) for Guerra, with Valencia also retaining a 5/10% sell-on clause.

All that remains is for Atleti to agree personal terms with Guerra. According to Marca’s Diego Pico, that should not be a problem – the young star seemingly has no doubts about heading to the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are building a fantastic side for now and the future. Guerra would join the likes of Samuel Lino, Pablo Barrios, Arthur Vermeeren and Samu Omorodion in Diego Simeone’s squad – a very exciting prospect for the club’s supporters. It’s also worth noting that Guerra would only join in the event that Gallagher turns down a move to the Spanish capital.