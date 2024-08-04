Athletic Club counting on Nico Williams for season start

The future of Nico Williams has been a major preseason focus for Athletic Club.

On the back of scoring in the final of Spain’s Euro 2024 final win over England, speculation has risen on the 22-year-old, with Barcelona pushing hard to sign him.

However, despite constant rumours of the Catalans closing in on a deal, the trail has gone cold for La Blaugrana.

With Barcelona yet to receive an answer from the winger on his intentions they have switched focus to Dani Olmo.

The date of August 12 is key for any lingering chance of Barcelona making a move as Williams returns to preseason training in Bilbao.

The Basque side leave Spain for two final friendlies this week, but Williams will not travel, with the club confident he will be ready go straight into action at the start of the season.

As per a fresh update from Marca, head coach Ernesto Valverde has no issue on throwing Williams in for their opening game of the La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on August 15.