Real Sociedad resume preseason training tomorrow with Spain star Mikel Merino amongst those players back in action.

La Real have split their preparations for the new campaign between a training camp and friendly games in Japan and across Europe.

However, they will now step up their efforts for the new season with their Euro 2024 winning contingent back in San Sebastian.

Merino’s future remains a major topic of speculation in the Basque Country with Arsenal reportedly closing in on a deal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

As per the latest update from transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Merino and Arsenal want to wrap up the deal, with La Real looking to secure their desired fee in the ongoing talks.

A fresh update from Marca confirms Merino is due back in training in the next 24 hours with the potential of working alone if Imanol Alguacil makes that request.

Real Sociedad face one final preseason friendly, on August 9, as they head to Union Berlin.