USMNT star wanted by AC Milan, €20m offer received by Real Betis

Real Betis have already lost Guido Rodriguez this summer, and the Argentine is about to sign for West Ham United. His departure is a blow for Manuel Pellegrini, who loses one of the key defensive midfielders – because of this, losing another would be catastrophic, but it may just happen.

Johnny Cardoso has been a revelation for Betis since joining from Internacional in January. He arrived for €6m, and he’s already attracting strong interest. The latest to show their hand is AC Milan, and according to COPE, they have submitted a €20m offer to Los Verdiblancos.

🟢INFORMA @COPESevilla 🟢 💥GUIDO está en SEVILLA y CARDOSO en el ESCAPARATE💥 💰El AC Milán se interesa por CARDOSO y ofrece 20 M 💼El @RealBetis negociará para intentar ascender hasta los 30M 👋🏻Guido podría volver a firmar con el club verdiblanco#ÚltimaHora pic.twitter.com/4pHLAJ6EHM — DeportesCOPESevilla (@DeportesCopeSE) August 2, 2024

This would represent a very nice seven-month profit for Betis, but it’s not enough. The report states that they would not accept €20m, with a fee closer to €30m being needed for a deal to happen.

Betis can’t really afford to sell Johnny because of Rodriguez’s departure, so it makes sense for a high price to be demanded. They will hope to ward off Milan’s interest in the coming weeks.