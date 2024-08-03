Barcelona Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad and Sevilla showing interest in Barcelona defender

Barcelona must start moving players on if they are to ensure that they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule by the end of the month. They’re about to agree a loan deal with Girona for Oriol Romeu, and another player that could temporarily leave the club is Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet has impressed during pre-season training, but he’s not expected to be in Hansi Flick’s plans for the 2024-25 campaign. Barcelona would love to sell, but he is not garnering sufficient interest in that regard. As such, a loan move is more likely, and according to Sport, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are among the clubs considering an approach.

AC Milan and Napoli are also keen on Lenglet, but at this stage, no one is willing to pay the percentage of wages that Barcelona desire. Because of this, club bosses are considering a new contract for the French centre-back, which would lower his wages enough to ensure that clubs can cover his salary.

It’s something that worked with Samuel Umtiti, whose contract was eventually terminated by Barcelona last summer. They would certainly welcome a similar outcome with Lenglet down the line, as they are desperate to avoid paying his salary – or at least as much as they do now.

