Real Betis have secured a crucial new addition with a free transfer swoop for Ricardo Rodriguez.

Los Verdiblancos have been busy in the summer market as they aim to bolster for the upcoming campaign.

Defence was highlighted as a key area in need of reinforcements and Rodriguez adds both key experience and versatility.

The Switzerland international operates primarily at left back, but he can cover in midfield, with his recent Swiss outings coming in a back three.

As per the latest update from Marca, he has agreed a two year deal in Andalucia, to open up a new chapter in his career.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed spells in his native Switzerland, before moving on to the German Bundesliga, followed by time in Italy and Netherlands.

He is expected to join up with the squad in the coming days with four preseason friendlies on the schedule before the La Liga season start on August 15.