RB Leipzig are preparing for Dani Olmo exit

RB Leipzig are reportedly ready to let Dani Olmo go this month to rejoin Barcelona.

The Spanish international is reportedly determined to make the move back to Barcelona on the back of winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

Despite not making a first team appearance for La Blaugrana, after emerging through the La Masia system, he remains open to a reunion.

The 26-year-old is now putting pressure on RB Leipzig to get a deal done with Barcelona and the Bundesliga side resigning to losing him.

However, as talks continue to progress, the two clubs are no closer to agreeing a transfer package with RB Leipzig holding out for €60m.

Barcelona are in the process of putting forward a structured deal but Olmo’s preference could push RB Leipzig towards a compromise.

As per the latest update from Marca, head coach Marco Rose wants him to stay, but the club are aware they could be fighting a losing battle over his future in Germany.