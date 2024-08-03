Marc-Andre Ter Stegen throws down El Clasico ‘non friendly’ challenge

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set for crunch El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

The two Spanish giants face off in the coming hours in a key preseason test for both squads.

As part of the build up to the new La Liga season, both sides are training in the USA, ahead of a return to Europe next week.

Ter Stegen and Co. secured a penalty shootout win over Manchester City in their opening game in North America with Real Madrid losing against AC Milan.

Despite the meeting being their traditional summer clash, it is a non competitive clash, but Ter Stegen is fully focused on the task at hand.

“We’re going into El Clasico with very good feelings. But as always, El Clasico is not just any friendly, it’s always a super important match”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona will fly back to Spain after their own clash with AC Milan on August 7 before taking on AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 12.

Their La Liga season gets underway on August 17 on the road at rivals Valencia.