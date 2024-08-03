Mallorca lose star player as €11m agreement sealed with Al-Ittihad

Mallorca have been quietly hoping to sell Predrag Rajkovic this summer, on the back of this impressive performances at Euro 2024. Despite being a key player at Son Moix, the Serbian goalkeeper has a high value, and manager Jagoba Arrasate already has two very capable replacements at his disposal.

Rajkovic’s displays in Germany did not drum up as much interest as Mallorca had anticipated, but despite this, his sale is about to be closed. Al-Ittihad made their move a couple of weeks ago, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that a deal has been finalised between the two clubs.

🚨⛔️ Deal off for Ederson to Al Ittihad from Man City, no chances to advance as expected! Al Ittihad have just signed all documents for Predrag Rajkovic to join the club as new goalkeeper from Mallorca. Transfer fee: €11m package. 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6bAQxUO0sT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2024

Mallorca will receive €11m from Rajkovic’s sale, which can now be used towards new signings. A replacement is not necessary, as Mallorca already have Dominik Greif and Leo Roman in Arrasate’s squad. The latter had looked close to leaving earlier in the summer, but he will now surely remain in Palma until 2025 at least.