Hansi Flick steps up ‘ice cold’ recovery sessions in Barcelona training

Hansi Flick is determined to make the most of every opportunity in Barcelona’s preseason preparations.

The German coach is working with a reduced squad in their summer tour of the USA but his ideas are becoming clearer.

La Blaugrana fans are speculating over what his starting line up will look like at the start of the season with injuries still a concern.

Injuries have played a major role at Barcelona over the last 12 months with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both absent from the trip as they recover back in Spain.

Flick is keen to work with the club’s medical staff to reduce injuries and the time taken in rehabilitation.

As per an update from Diario AS, the former Bayern Munich coach has increased the use of cryotherapy and ice baths after training and games.

The main focus is on players aged over 30 and those recently returned from injury.

The challenge is to spend a minimum of three to five minutes in the jacuzzi with water which is practically frozen to help with inflammatory prevention.