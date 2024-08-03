Getafe squad shrinks further as defender prepares to make Saudi Arabia move for €13m

Last weekend, Getafe were forced to cancel a pre-season friendly because they only had 14 first team players available. That number has now increased to 15, with Carles Perez joining from Celta Vigo this week, although it will soon reduce again because of an impending sale.

It’s not Borja Mayoral, who’s currently not being considered for selection because he is expected to leave soon. Instead, it’s Gaston Alvarez that’s set to be sold, with Matteo Moretto reporting that Al-Qadsiah have agreed a deal with Getafe.

Gastón Álvarez se va a Arabia por casi 13M€. https://t.co/2TmLfm6hYr — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 3, 2024

Alvarez joined Getafe on a permanent basis from Boston River last summer, having spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Coliseum. His sale will allow Los Azulones to net €13m.

Getafe could do a lot with the €13m they’re about to receive from Al-Qadsiah, who have already signed Nacho Fernandez from Real Madrid this summer. They’ll need a replacement for Alvarez, as well as a few more first team players.