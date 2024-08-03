€20.5m deal agreed as Villarreal hijack Real Sociedad’s move for striker

With Villarreal having given the green light for Alexander Sorloth to join Atletico Madrid, it seemed likely that the Yellow Submarine had a replacement lined up. As it turns out, they have.

Villarreal will receive €30m plus €5m in add-ons for Sorloth, and €20.5m of that amount is to be used on the Norwegian’s successor. That’s according to COPE, who’ve reported that Borja Mayoral is set to make the move to La Ceramica.

Real Sociedad had been in pole position to sign Mayoral, but it now appears that they will have to look elsewhere for a striker. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t feature for Getafe during pre-season in anticipation of a move away, looks to be heading to Vila-Real.

Mayoral would be a top signing for Villarreal. He scored 15 goals in La Liga last season, despite his campaign being ended early because of a serious knee injury. If he can continue that form going into the 2024-25 campaign, Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side should be challenging for the European qualification places.