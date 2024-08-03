Atletico Madrid

Crunch contract talks impending for Chelsea star as Atletico Madrid push hard to agree personal terms

Atletico Madrid are about to close signing number two of the summer, and work is already advanced in their efforts to add a third addition. Conor Gallagher is the chosen one for Los Colchoneros, and a fee – in the region of €35-40m – has already been agreed with Chelsea for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised between Atleti and Gallagher, with the former demanding a definitive answer by the end of the weekend.

Chelsea are still trying to keep Gallagher, and despite agreeing a fee with Atleti, they have scheduled new contract talks with the English international. They want to avoid losing him for nothing next summer at the very least, in a similar way that they did with Antoine Rudiger in 2022, when he joined Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how Gallagher’s situation plays out over the next 24-48 hours. Atletico Madrid are determined to get a deal finalised as soon as possible, but Chelsea are trying their best to thwart it.

