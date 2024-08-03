Crunch contract talks impending for Chelsea star as Atletico Madrid push hard to agree personal terms

Atletico Madrid are about to close signing number two of the summer, and work is already advanced in their efforts to add a third addition. Conor Gallagher is the chosen one for Los Colchoneros, and a fee – in the region of €35-40m – has already been agreed with Chelsea for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised between Atleti and Gallagher, with the former demanding a definitive answer by the end of the weekend.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid wants a final answer from Conor Gallagher by the end of the weekend or the deal can collapse. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/6c1EZYdSyD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 2, 2024

Chelsea are still trying to keep Gallagher, and despite agreeing a fee with Atleti, they have scheduled new contract talks with the English international. They want to avoid losing him for nothing next summer at the very least, in a similar way that they did with Antoine Rudiger in 2022, when he joined Real Madrid.

🚨🔵 New round of talks today between Chelsea, Conor Gallagher and his agents. Chelsea don’t want another Rüdiger case with important player leaving as free agent. Atlético Madrid insist on player’s decision by end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/sCQlITuawL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2024

It remains to be seen how Gallagher’s situation plays out over the next 24-48 hours. Atletico Madrid are determined to get a deal finalised as soon as possible, but Chelsea are trying their best to thwart it.