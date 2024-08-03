Atletico Madrid still have work to do to complete a deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Los Rojiblancos are pushing hard to secure an agreement to bring the England international to the Spanish capital.

As the speculation grows, Chelsea have reportedly set a deadline of August 5, for a deal to be wrapped up.

Both parties want a firm decision before the preseason training begins to intensify from next week onwards.

Chelsea are happy to let Gallagher make the final call, but they are ready for him to leave, despite not yet agreeing personal terms in Madrid.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca was asked for an update on the latest situation, during their USA preseason tour, with Gallagher due to fly out tomorrow.

“At the moment there is no news. The only thing I can say is that he was in contact with the club to find a solution, I don’t think it’s anything new”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“In football, every summer, clubs have problems with some players and, in the end, they find a solution and everyone is happy. Hopefully the same can happen here.”

Even if the deal drags on into next week, Chelsea are unlikely to ask Gallagher to make the trip to the USA, and they will not return to the UK until August 8.