Atletico Madrid priced out of deal for Bundesliga star

Atletico Madrid were reportedly unwilling to pay Borussia Dortmund’s transfer asking price for striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to bring in a new forward in the coming weeks following the early summer exits of Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay.

The club originally wanted to source a domestic based target, but they failed in their first attempt, with Girona star Artem Dovbyk joining AS Roma.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Fullkrug is now closing in on a move to Premier League side West Ham United, with Atletico Madrid opting against paying €30m for him.

That figure was not viewed as value for money for a 31-year-old but the club are ready to invest €35m in an alternative target.

With 2023/24 Pichichi Trophy winner Dovbyk moving to Italy, last season’s second highest scorer Alexander Sorloth has now completed a move to the Spanish capital.

Villarreal have accepted the offer and the Norwegian international is due to complete a medical in the coming days.