Atletico Madrid preparing to table €60m offer to Manchester City for leading target

Atletico Madrid are preparing a serious assault on the transfer market. Despite having already signed Robin Le Normand for €35m, and big-money moves for Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher said to be close, they are now planning to break the bank to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Alvarez’s situation has looked unclear in recent weeks. Speculation over a move away from the reigning Premier League has gradually increased, and if he were to depart, Atleti want to be the club that secures his services. Diego Simeone sees his fellow Argentine as an ideal successor to Antoine Griezmann, who’s projected to leave the Metropolitano in the next couple of years.

Atleti have been working on the Alvarez deal in recent weeks, and according to Gaston Edul, they are preparing to submit an offer in the region of €60m.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid has made progress on Julián Álvarez and is going to present a formal offer of around €60m. PSG’s offer is higher for both the club and for him, but Atleti has the advantage because of the city. [🎖️: @gastonedul] pic.twitter.com/E7KkUCxkp6 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 3, 2024

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid’s offer for Julián Álvarez could be €60m, or if not, €40m plus the loan of a player. PSG’s offer is higher for both Manchester City and the player, but Atleti has the advantage with the player. [🎖️: @gastonedul via @AlbicelesteTalk] pic.twitter.com/ywEWfEgbi1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 3, 2024

Considering their vast spending already this summer, that is a huge amount for Atleti. However, their proposal is lower than the one that has already been tabled by Paris Saint-Germain, who are also offering Alvarez a more lucrative contract package.

Despite this, Atletico Madrid have the advantage of being Alvarez’s preferred destination. It remains to be seen how much of an impact that has with Man City.