Atletico Madrid could rival Real Madrid for defensive target

Real Madrid could be challenged by rivals Atletico Madrid for Aymeric Laporte.

The Spanish international is rumoured to be keen on a move away from Saudi Arabia despite being under contact at current side Al Nassr until 2026.

Los Blancos have shown an interest in a possible deal, but they will not meet Al Nassr’s asking price, in the region of €20m.

Real Madrid are hoping Laporte can nullify his contract in the Middle East, to force through a move, but Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation with interest.

As per reports from El Chiringuito, Los Rojilancos are still on the hunt for another centre back, despite bringing in Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad.

It will be difficult for Laporte to terminate his Al-Nassr contract, given that money is no object for the Saudi Pro League side but it remains his only realistic option to seal a move back to Spain this summer.