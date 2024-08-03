Atletico Madrid confirm five year contract for new defensive star

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the contract details of new signing of Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad.

The two clubs eventually reached a breakthrough in negotiations, following weeks of talks in the Basque Country, as Le Nomand played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 title win.

The agreement was reached last month, but with Le Normand still away on his post tournament holiday, ahead of the new domestic season.

The former La Real star has now formally signed his paperwork in the Spanish capital as part of a transfer which cost his new team around €30m, plus €5m in variables.

Le Normand has earned a reputation as one of La Liga’s top central defenders and he will be a major boost to Diego Simeone’s squad after penning a five year contract.

He is expected to make his club debut in Hong Kong next week as Los Rojiblancos take on Kitchee on August 7 and Juventus in Gothenburg four days later.

Images via Atletico Madrid on X