Atletico Madrid confirm the arrival of 23-goal striker Alexander Sorloth

Atletico Madrid have completed a deal to bring Alexander Sorloth to the club from Villarreal.

🚨ALEXANDER SØRLOTH JOINS ATLETICO MADRID🚨 https://t.co/JGahDgjdJv — Football España (@footballespana_) August 3, 2024

Sorloth emerged as Atleti’s top target on the back of the failed operation to sign Artem Dovbyk, who’s since joined Roma.

A €35m deal was agreed with Villarreal earlier this week, and the Yellow Submarine gave permission for the Norwegian striker, who scored 23 goals in La Liga last season, to make the move to the Metropolitano.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Alexander Sørloth to Atlético Madrid, HERE WE GO! [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/ozeKPpennv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 3, 2024

With a four year contract now agreed with Sorloth he could be jetting off with his new teammates for their tour of Asia.

Sorloth is a great signing for Atletico Madrid, and he should be an excellent replacement for Alvaro Morata.

Club bosses and fans alike will be hoping he can continue the form he showed in Castellon as Villarreal now turn their attention to signing a replacement.

The transfer is rumoured to be costing Los Rojiblancos in the region of €35m up front with the potential for add ons in the coming years.

Images via Atletico Madrid on X