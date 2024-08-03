Arsenal could rival Atletico Madrid in Julian Alvarez transfer race

Atletico Madrid will look to move quickly in their pursuit of Manchester City star Julian Alvarez.

Los Rojiblancos are preparing more squad reinforcements on the back of a busy few weeks in the Spanish capital.

La Roja star Robin Le Normand has joined from Real Sociedad with striker Alexander Sorloth landing in from Villarreal.

However, a move for Alvarez remains on the agenda, with the Argentina international strongly indicating he wants to leave Manchester.

As the speculation continues, reports from the The Athletic claim the two clubs are already in talks, with a €60m offer expected to arrive at the Etihad Stadium.

Speed could be vital to secure a deal for the striker, on his return from Olympic duty, but Atletico Madrid are not the only interested party.

As per a fresh update from the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are also keen, but the Gunners would need to sell players to fund a bid for the 24-year-old.