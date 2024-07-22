Rafael Marquez teammate from Barcelona Champions League-winning side favourite to come in at Barca Atletic

Barcelona announced on Sunday that an agreement had been reached for Rafael Marquez to leave as Barca Atletic manager, despite having announced a one-year extension for him just weeks earlier. It has left the Barca Atletic job vacant on the day they start their preseason.

Marquez has reportedly left to take on a role as assistant manager to departed RCD Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre. El Vasco will take over Mexico for a third time, with Marquez to join his staff for two years, before moving into the senior role after the 2026 World Cup. Relevo say assistant Albert Sanchez will take over on an interim basis. The favourite to replace Marquez permanently is former Barcelona right-back Juliano Belletti, who scored the Champions League-winner alongside Marquez in 2006.

Belletti arrived back at the club as an ambassador in recent years, but last season joined Marquez’s staff as a coach for Barca Atletic in January. The Brazilian was then set to take over the under-19 side, but it looks as if he will move up even more quickly.

It is believed that Marquez was disappointed not to have been given charge of the first team this summer, over Hansi Flick. Indeed, when Belletti arrived on his staff earlier this year, some interpreted it as Marquez’s staff being added to in order to give him more support to take over from Xavi Hernandez.