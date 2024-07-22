Kylian Mbappe features as Real Madrid release bold new away kit

Real Madrid have released their away kit for the 2024-25 season, featuring Kylian Mbappe in the promotional work for the first time. Adidas have plumped for a bold orange design.

Los Blancos have already released their white home kit for next season, going for a plain black and white design, with a textured white. However their away kit could not be much brighter, with luminous tangerine set to a black trim.

#RealMadrid have released their bold new away kit for this coming season. pic.twitter.com/yi9XWSrILx — Football España (@footballespana_) July 22, 2024

Last season saw them wear a black away kit but this time round fans will have to fork out €100 for the kit, and €150 for an ‘authentic kit’. To have the name of one of Real Madrid‘s stars on the back of their shirt, Madridistas will be paying €170, should they want ‘Mbappe 9′ featuring on the back of theirs. Their shirts are selling at cheaper than rivals Barcelona, €15 less for a name on the back, and for just the plain shirt, but they will no doubt feel guaranteed to sell plenty of Mbappe shirts.

For the home kit, some fans are facing four to six weeks to receive an Mbappe shirt, due to demand and delivery delays.