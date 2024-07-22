Barcelona have clause that allows them to save €26m in Robert Lewandowski salary

Barcelona are set to head into the new season with a very different look about them than some might have imagined in January. At the time some were speaking about Vitor Roque potentially benching Robert Lewandowski, whereas now it looks like he might be on his way out to make space for a forward to accompany the Polish striker.

It does mean that Barcelona are still without a successor to Lewandowski, 36 in August, and 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu has also left for Chelsea this summer. Their number nine is set to earn €32m gross for the coming season, and €26m for the final year of his deal, when he will turn 37. However Relevo point out that Barcelona could try to save that money for the final year of his deal, but it requires him to play less than 55% of their games this season.

Álex Valle is training at a high level. The feelings are good. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2024

The chances of that happening, with no competition for his position, seem highly unlikely. The Blaugrana look as if they will be carrying on with Lewandowski to the end of his contract in 2026. It’s an issue that during winter seemed paramount, but has faded into the background, in part due to an upturn in form for Lewandowski in the second half of the season.