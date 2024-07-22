Arsenal to turn attention to midfielder after Riccardo Calafiori deal – no offers made yet

After lengthy talks with Bologna over Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal have finally reached an agreement for the Italian defender. The next job on Mikel Arteta’s list is a midfielder, and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is cited as their next top target.

They will face stiff competition from two Spanish giants though. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that Atletico Madrid are pushing to try and do a double-deal, having already agreed a move for defender Robin Le Normand. Barcelona meanwhile have identified Merino as their top target for midfield, but are first trying to settle deals for Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, although Sport say that Merino will have to wait for Barcelona in order to join them, as they his arrival would depend on other exits.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 JUST IN: Atletico Madrid are working to sign Conor Gallagher. There are contacts on player side. Atleti feel Chelsea may be tempted to sell him to them in the next few weeks. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano, @WatchPlayback] pic.twitter.com/9bJ5SqMduD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 21, 2024

The Catalan daily report that Arsenal are the biggest threat to Barcelona for Merino, whom Arteta has called personally this summer. They say the Gunners will turn their attention to Merino now that the Calafiori deal is to be completed. Moretto has confirmed that Arsenal have made enquiries and calls about Merino, but thus far, no offer has been made.

There are more contacts scheduled with Nico Williams' camp this week to get green light on personal terms. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2024

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer, and has decided not to renew his deal with La Real, hence the rush for his signature. The fees mentioned by various outlets have been between €20m and €30m, but Arsenal will be confident of being able to outbid their Spanish rivals financially.