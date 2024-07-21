Atletico Madrid

Serie A side advancing on Atletico Madrid transfer target Matt O’Riley

Atalanta have turned their transfer attention to Celtic star Matt O’Riley amid ongoing interest from Atletico Madrid.

Celtic playmaker O’Riley has been a target for Los Rojiblancos across the last 12 months but Atletico Madrid have not matched Celtic’s valuation so far.

Despite confidence in Madrid of a deal being reached, Celtic are determined to secure a top price for the Danish international, if they are forced into a sale.

Previous reports from Diario AS indicated Celtic could demand €40m for the 23-year-old, which is beyond Atletico Madrid’s budget for him.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta have tabled a €17/18m transfer package, which has got the balling rolling in Glasgow.

That fee falls well below what Celtic want, but Atalanta seem to have gained an edge, as Atletico Madrid consider re-entering the race.

O’Riley finished the 2023/24 season as Celtic’s top scorer, despite operating in an attacking midfield role, with 18 league goals as The Bhoys retained their title.

