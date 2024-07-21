Real Madrid confirm pre USA tour friendly against Albacete

Real Madrid will start their 2024/25 preseason campaign against Albacete on July 24.

Carlo Ancelotti is still missing the majority of his squad due to extended summer breaks after Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

The veteran Italian has been working with a reduced panel since returning to training this month and he will look to ease certain players back into action.

Los Blancos fly to the USA for three warm up games at the end of July but Ancelotti is keen to secure a game in Madrid before they jet off.

Segunda Division side Albacete will play a behind closed doors friendly at Real Madrid’s training base at Valdebebas.

Ancelotti is hoping the game will give his squad a chance to sharpen up ahead of matches in North America against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Real Madrid start their La Liga title defence on August 18 away at Mallorca with Ancelotti’s full squad expected back by then.