Real Madrid given hope in Alphonso Davies pursuit as Bayern Munich present ultimatum

Having missed out on Leny Yoro this week, Real Madrid could now put extra focus on their pursuit of Alphonso Davies. They’ve long admired the Bayern Munich defender, who they want to be their long-term left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Davies’ situation has turned into a saga in recent months. His contract expires in 2025, and currently, talks to extend his deal have not been fruitful. Bayern remain determined to tie down his future, but they will not be held to ransom.

That stance was made clear by Uli Hoeneß, honorary president of Bayern. He’s handed down an ultimatum to Davies (via Relevo).

“We have told him very clearly that if he does not renew his contract, we will let his contract expire. He will not receive any more money.”

These remarks appear to suggest that Bayern will try to hold on to Davies this summer, and they are prepared to let him leave for free in 2025 if he doesn’t extend his contract. Real Madrid would be happy with that outcome, as the Canadian international is not considered to be a priority for them at this stage.