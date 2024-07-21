Real Madrid consider cutting ties with super-agent following Leny Yoro debacle

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid were left very frustrated by the recently-ended Leny Yoro saga. Club bosses expected to sign the young centre-back on their terms, but earlier this week, he officially joined Manchester United.

According to Sport, those within Real Madrid believe that a significant portion of the blame falls the way of Jorge Mendes, Yoro’s agent. They believe that the finances of the deal offered by Man United worked especially in his favour.

It’s not only this situation that has led to Real Madrid’s uncomfortable feeling towards Mendes. He also represents Andriy Lunin, who is stalling on a new contract – given that his current deal ends in 2025, Los Blancos have now taken the decision to put the goalkeeper on the transfer market.

Furthermore, Mendes also has Paulo Iago in his agency, and the teenager has been pushing to leave Real Madrid since the start of 2024. He’s reportedly close to joining Sporting CP.

If Lunin and Iago both leave, that would end the relationship that Real Madrid and Mendes have – at least in terms of notable players at the club that are represented by the Portuguese. Coincidentally, he has a much better relationship with Los Blancos’ Clasico rivals, Barcelona.