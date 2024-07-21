Real Betis breath sigh of relief with Tottenham Hotspur target

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Betis were set to miss out on one of their ideal targets for the summer transfer window: Giovani Lo Celso. The Copa America-winning midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa, where he’d re-unite with Unai Emery, who has been his manager on two previous occasions.

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo recently commented that Lo Celso was a “remote” target, and the club’s idea would be to launch an offensive later in the summer, once the funds required to do a deal were brought in. Fortunately for Los Verdiblancos, this plan could still be on track.

According to Paul O Keefe, a reliable reporter on Tottenham Hotspur, Lo Celso’s departure is not advanced, meaning that he’s not close to joining Aston Villa. However, it is noted that the Premier League giants are trying to finalise a move away as soon as possible.

Fee for Hojbjerg just just shy of £12 million. One year left and he and the club had agreed he had no future at Spurs. Nothing advanced with Lo Celso but club pushing for him to move on. Meanwhile they are looking to accelerate with 3 potential inbounds. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) July 20, 2024

Financially, Betis cannot move for Lo Celso until Nabil Fekir is sold – the transfer fee and wages saved would massively help in this regard, and the two players also play in similar positions. Club bosses will hope for a positive outcome on these plans in the very near future.