Rayo Vallecano face renewed off field issues ahead of season start

Rayo Vallecano are facing more problems ahead of the start of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Vallecas is preparing for a fourth successive campaign in the Spanish top flight but familiar issues have resurfaced in the Spanish capital.

Inigo Perez’s side have lost their opening two preseason games in Portugal with defeats to Sporting Braga and Vitoria de Guimarães.

Perez’s team face four more warm up games for the league start with clashes in the Netherlands and England.

However, despite a well structured preseason, reports from Relevo hint at off-field issues for the club, as part of a continuing pattern.

Redevelopment work at the Estadio de Vallecas has been pushed back to 2025 with their home remaining in a state of disrepair.

Alongside the issue of staying in Vallecas, with delays on stadium improvements, the club are yet to release a kit for sale for the incoming campaign.

There is no update on this matter or on a release date for season tickets with Rayo infamously requiring fans to queue for renewals in the August sun.