Rayo Vallecano are facing more problems ahead of the start of the 2024/25 La Liga season.
Vallecas is preparing for a fourth successive campaign in the Spanish top flight but familiar issues have resurfaced in the Spanish capital.
Inigo Perez’s side have lost their opening two preseason games in Portugal with defeats to Sporting Braga and Vitoria de Guimarães.
Perez’s team face four more warm up games for the league start with clashes in the Netherlands and England.
However, despite a well structured preseason, reports from Relevo hint at off-field issues for the club, as part of a continuing pattern.
Redevelopment work at the Estadio de Vallecas has been pushed back to 2025 with their home remaining in a state of disrepair.
Alongside the issue of staying in Vallecas, with delays on stadium improvements, the club are yet to release a kit for sale for the incoming campaign.
There is no update on this matter or on a release date for season tickets with Rayo infamously requiring fans to queue for renewals in the August sun.
The financial woes of Rayo do not surprise me at all. Rayo’s owner entered into a financial agreement with a personal friend of mine in the U.S. who was the owner of the NASL Oklahoma City Rayo. After he invested millions in the upgrade of the playing surface here in Oklahoma, the owner of RAYO backed out of his contract providing financial support of the OKC RAYO team. Basically he is a liar and thief, so I have no lost love for the financial health of Rayo Vallecano.
The first game was draw 2-2 with good sensations of the young players. The rest, we know it very good in Vallecas while this president is there.