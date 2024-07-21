One more obstacle out of way for Barcelona in their pursuit of Nico Williams

Barcelona are determined to sign Nico Williams. His arrival is the top priority for the club’s sporting department. They’ve reportedly got the money to pay his Athletic Club release clause, but they’ve yet to receive an answer from the 21-year-old in regards to the contract proposal that has been sent to his agent.

There’s no doubt that Barcelona are best-placed to sign Williams, but they aren’t the only club in the race. Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa have all been linked in recent weeks, although in the latter’s case, they’re effectively out of the race to sign the Euro 2024-winning winger, as reported by Football Insider.

Aston Villa are still interested in Williams, but they feel that a deal is impossible due to the number of top clubs that are vying for his signature.

For Barcelona, that’s one less club that can beat them to Williams’ signature, which is some good news. They’re hoping to finalise an agreement in the next week or so, although they cannot proceed until personal terms are sorted.