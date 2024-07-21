One more obstacle out of way for Barcelona in their pursuit of Nico Williams

Barcelona are determined to sign Nico Williams. His arrival is the top priority for the club’s sporting department. They’ve reportedly got the money to pay his Athletic Club release clause, but they’ve yet to receive an answer from the 21-year-old in regards to the contract proposal that has been sent to his agent.
FC Porto's interest in Mikayil Faye is still valid. @tomasandreu68
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2024
There’s no doubt that Barcelona are best-placed to sign Williams, but they aren’t the only club in the race. Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa have all been linked in recent weeks, although in the latter’s case, they’re effectively out of the race to sign the Euro 2024-winning winger, as reported by Football Insider.
Aston Villa are still interested in Williams, but they feel that a deal is impossible due to the number of top clubs that are vying for his signature.
For Barcelona, that’s one less club that can beat them to Williams’ signature, which is some good news. They’re hoping to finalise an agreement in the next week or so, although they cannot proceed until personal terms are sorted.
i love bacelona
Nico Williams should let Barcelona sort out their financial problems and go to premier league to join his Spain team mate Cucurella at Chelsea and then if a few years go Barcelona If they are still interested. I think that playing in the premier would also give him another experience.
Barcelona are trying to get Williams on the cheap. If I were him, at his age and skill level, I would go wherever I could get the most money and re-visit Barcelona once they get their financial house in order. They are in shambles now and Williams would set himself up to be tossed aside, like Barcelona did Ousmane Dembélé, because they were broke due to incompetence and dishonest management at the very top.
Barca in their current state have been just reacting to stay relevant. They have been going through players like crazy recently in an effort to compete with RM. Previously it was players that were almost done with their career so it didn’t matter (e.g. Abumayang, Depay and Lewi)… but Williams is a young, talented player who will most likely be tossed aside if the money problems start to squeeze again. Especially if they lose to Madrid again. I support Madrid but cannot believe how much of a hole Barca keeps digging themselves into. It is just accelerating the Saudi take-over of the club.