Official: Endrick Felipe joins Real Madrid on 18th birthday

584 days ago, Real Madrid finalised the signing of Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras. Because of UEFA rules, the Brazilian attacker has been unable to officially make the move to the Spanish capital until his 18th birthday – for him and Los Blancos, that day is today.

On the 15th of December 2022, Real Madrid agreed to pay €35m for the then 16-year-old. A deal could reach €60m, depending on the outcome of certain variables, these include: games as a starter, goals, titles won, winning the Golden Boy award.

Endrick is now 18 years of age, meaning that he is now classified as a Real Madrid player, as per Diario AS. He’s been at his new home all week, waiting for the transfer to come into effect – which it now has.

It’s been a long time coming for Endrick, who will have to wait a little bit longer to be presented as a Real Madrid player. Earlier in the week, the club announced that he will be unveiled next Saturday (27/07) by president Florentino Perez.