Nacho Fernandez granted Real Madrid farewell

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez will return to the club on July 24 to say goodbye.

The veteran defender opted to end his 23-year link with the club this summer after making the call to leave Spanish football.

Nacho has accepted a two year contract with newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a bumper salary in the Middle East.

An extra year was a key factor in persuading Nacho to sign the deal with Real Madrid only offering a 12 month renewal.

After featuring for Spain in their push to the Euro 2024 title, Nacho has only just returned to Spain, as he prepares to move on.

He will be given a traditional send off in the Spanish capital with the 34-year-old bidding farewell after winning four La Liga crowns and six UEFA Champions League titles.

Luka Modric has been promoted as Nacho’s replacement as the leader of Real Madrid for the 2024/25 campaign.