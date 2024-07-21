Karim Benzema: It was the right time to leave Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema believes he made the right call to leave the club in 2023.

The Frenchman opted to bring down the curtain on his incredible career in the Spanish capital after winning four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League crowns.

Benzema’s best season, in 2022/23, saw him score 44 goals in 46 games, as Real Madrid won a domestic and European double.

HIs decision to leave Madrid was something of a surprise but it was accepted as part of the club’s strategy on players aged 30+.

New club Al Ittihad failed to defend their Saudi Pro League title in 2023 but Benzema has no regrets on his call to leave the Spanish capital.

“Players come and go. It’s like that at Real Madrid, it will always happen. It was the right moment to leave, I look back and feel happy”, as per reports from Marca.

“Real Madrid is always the best team in the world. Players come and go, but Real Madrid will always be at the very top.”

Benzema’s Real Madrid goal tally of 354 across 648 games in all competitions places him at second on the club’s all time list behind leader, and former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo on 450.