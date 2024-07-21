Explained: The reason why 21-year-old Barcelona star has struggled for prominence since 2022 signing

This summer can act as a chance for many Barcelona players to be re-evaluate themselves in the eyes of the club’s sporting department, which is now fronted by new manager, Hansi Flick. Pablo Torre is one of those aiming to impress, and his situation has been more difficult than others in the last week or so.

Torre broke a bone in his hand on Tuesday, which caused him to undergo surgery on Thursday. Remarkably, he returned to training 48 hours later, which shows his dedication to impressing Flick and his coaching staff.

However, Torre may find it more difficult than others to stay in the Barcelona first team for the upcoming season. Relevo have reported that €1m goes to Real Racing Club de Santander for every 10 matches that the 21-year-old plays (45+ minutes). Currently, he’s only managed four appearances in this criteria.

Barcelona paid €5m to sign Torre in the summer of 2022, and that fee could rise to €19m if 140 appearances of 45+ minutes were accumulated by the young midfielder. At a time where they cannot afford to pay unnecessary funds, it makes it difficult for Torre to remain in the first team fold.