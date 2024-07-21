Copa America winner set for Real Betis return following collapse of Barcelona agreement

At the start of July, Real Betis confirmed the departure of Guido Rodriguez, whose contract at the club expired on the 30th of June. The 30-year-old, who was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad earlier this summer, has yet to find a new club, and as it turns out, he could end up back at the Benito Villamarin.

Barcelona had a verbal agreement in place with Rodriguez, but that expired at the start of June, meaning that he was free to discuss terms with other interested clubs. However, he’s been unable to find an acceptable move.

Now, Radio Sevilla (via MD) have reported that Betis are working on Rodriguez’s return. The player himself has given the go-ahead of negotiations to take place.

Betis would have work to do to in order to orchestrate Rodriguez’s re-signing. Club bosses are trying to close a departure for William Carvalho, which would free up the necessary salary space for the Argentine to be re-registered.