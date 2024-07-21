Copa America winner set for Real Betis return following collapse of Barcelona agreement

At the start of July, Real Betis confirmed the departure of Guido Rodriguez, whose contract at the club expired on the 30th of June. The 30-year-old, who was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad earlier this summer, has yet to find a new club, and as it turns out, he could end up back at the Benito Villamarin.
Barcelona had a verbal agreement in place with Rodriguez, but that expired at the start of June, meaning that he was free to discuss terms with other interested clubs. However, he’s been unable to find an acceptable move.
Now, Radio Sevilla (via MD) have reported that Betis are working on Rodriguez’s return. The player himself has given the go-ahead of negotiations to take place.
Betis would have work to do to in order to orchestrate Rodriguez’s re-signing. Club bosses are trying to close a departure for William Carvalho, which would free up the necessary salary space for the Argentine to be re-registered.
I hope Betis can quickly get Guido back on the team. Would like to see teamed up with Lo Celso. I can’t figure out what kind of team would be interested in ponying up the money to buy Fekir and Willian Jose at a significant profit for Betis. Carvalho has been one of the best players to wear the verde y blanco and I would expect they get a hefty fee for him. I still mourn the departure of the Panda, but Celta is now a very interesting team for me to follow. I would love to see Iglesias light it up in Vigo and secure a spot for himself in La Roja, replacing Alvaro Morata who is off to Milan to fade into obscurity.